Parking ban OK'd for Shoaff Road by Cook's Landing

Parking will soon be more limited by Cook's Landing County Park.

The Allen County commissioners approved a request for no-parking signs to be placed on Shoaff Road between 421 E. Shoaff and Coldwater roads for drivers traveling north or south.

Allen County Highway Department Director Bill Hartman said the small parking area fills up rapidly on the weekends, and people park along the road. Since there are trees growing adjacent to the road, it creates a safety hazard, he said.

Hartman said there have been complaints received about the area near the county park over the last few years. After Commissioner Richard Beck posed a question, Hartman said there haven't been any crashes in the area that he is aware of.

“That's great. That's amazing,” Beck said before the commissioners approved the request unanimously.

dfilchak@jg.net