Pools to reopen after year off

Fort Wayne's Northside and McMillen pools will open June 7 for the first time since 2019.

The pools were not opened last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated there is no evidence that shows the virus can be spread through recreational water.

Northside Pool, 2400 Parnell Ave., will have open swim from 12:30 to 5 p.m. daily and from 7 to 9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

McMillen Pool, 3901 Abbott St., will have open swim from 1:30 to 7 p.m. daily.

Jenny Barney, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department aquatics director, said extra precautions will be taken because of the pandemic, including hourly cleaning of the facilities patrons use. Lifeguards will be required to wear masks when not seated.

Patrons will be encouraged but not required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Barney said the department is excited to see its regular customers and families go to the pools this summer.

“It's been a long school year for the kids and parents alone with the quarantine. We're just hoping to provide some normalcy,” she said.

The department is hiring lifeguards for the season. For information about applying or special swim programs, go to FortWayneParks.org.

The area's water playgrounds with splash pads will also be open soon. Most of the water parks will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily starting May 29. Those parks include Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; Franklin School Park, 1903 Saint Marys Ave.; Buckner Park, 6114 Bass Road; McCormick Park, 3530 Harvester St.; Memorial Park at Maumee and Glasgow avenues; Shoaff Park, 6401 St. Joe Road; Kreager Park (Taylor's Dream), 7225 North River Road; and Waynedale Park at Koons and Elzey streets.

The water playground at Robert E. Meyers Park inside the north gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Boulevard will open July 5. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays that don't have scheduled events at the park, according to a news release.

