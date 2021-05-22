Schedule allows for exploring eateries

When my editor took off three days this week, I was asked to pitch in as night editor for a couple of extra shifts.

My usual schedule includes a Monday night editing shift, which doesn't begin until 3 p.m. The late start allows me to schedule doctor appointments and teeth cleanings without taking time off work.

But, honestly, I don't usually make very good use of those precious hours. Instead, my husband and I stay up late on Sunday nights and sleep late on Mondays.

Not this week though.

I decided we should turn the unexpected schedule change into a celebration of sorts. My husband, who always works second shift, loves breakfast, so we went out for breakfast three straight days.

We tried small, locally owned restaurants we'd never visited before. And afterward, we stopped and shopped at small local stores, including a bakery.

Even better, we took the time to talk to the business owners.

They were all so friendly and kind. And they were excited to meet two first-time customers.

During the pandemic, most of our outings have involved either shopping in large grocery stores or popping into a few favorite restaurants just long enough to pick up carryout.

We've done very little exploring, very little connecting with new people.

I had no idea how much I'd missed it.

I've never heard of people making mid-May resolutions, but I think I'll make one. I'm determined to use my future Monday mornings for more exciting activities than just sleeping late.

