Equestrian center provides therapy for vets' mind, body

Cowboys have known it for ages. Now, some local military veterans do, too.

There's nothing quite like the bond between human and horse.

One of the places in Fort Wayne that explores that bond had an open house Saturday to promote its program to bring healing to the nation's defenders.

Summit Equestrian Center at 10808 La Cabreah Lane on the north side has brought horses and veterans together for physical therapy and emotional support for several years, executive director Allison Wheaton said.

The center now works with 18 horses, some of which are rescues, and about a half-dozen veterans a week, she said. Veterans can bring post-traumatic stress syndrome, physical conditions including amputation and paralysis, depression and anxiety to the stable.

Wheaton said she's seen momentous improvements – such as one vet who lost control of his left side for about a dozen years but became able to mount and ride a horse.

But most moments are a bit more humdrum.

Fort Wayne resident Nick Alexander, 66, a Vietnam-era Navy vet, said coming out to the stable, even it's just to muck out a stall, “quiets the mind.”

“It helps with patience, and you learn what the horse is going to be like today, and a bond gets formed,” he said. “The horse gets to look forward to being with you, and you look forward to being with the horse.”

A destroyer machinist while in the military, Alexander said he got to know horses while participating in a similar activity in California.

His favorite horses to ride at Summit have been Dolly and Maggie, a French breed of draft horse known as a Percheron. The breed is known for its large hooves and intelligence.

He said he's looking forward to a 20-mile ride with other veterans this fall. The event will have horses being ridden through downtown Fort Wayne to bring awareness to suicide among veterans.

Alena Gillum of Fort Wayne, a Marine who served in Operation Desert Storm, said she and her husband ,Troy, also a veteran, have just started coming to the stable.

But she's already enjoyed a ride at Lake James, she said.

Gillum isn't a total newcomer to horsewomanship – she's ridden before, including one time when she rode a horse while it swam out to an island and back in North Carolina.

“That was the coolest thing ever,” she said.

Riding always gives her “a life lift,” said Gillum, 49, who said she's experienced post-traumatic stress triggers.

“The riding is very therapeutic,” Gillum said, adding: “It's relaxing. It takes your mind off of life.

“It lets you know that everything is OK.”

