Events around city aim to boost vaccinations

Opportunities to boost COVID-19 vaccinations aimed at residents of Fort Wayne are being offered this week.

New Healthy Visions Midwest-sponsored events began Saturday morning at food distributions of Community Harvest Food Bank. The food bank offered assistance in registering for a free vaccination appointment, including Burmese- and Spanish-speaking interpreters.

Free vaccines will be given noon to 3 p.m. Monday at Fort Wayne Urban League. The event included free food and a clothing giveaway. The address is 2135 S. Hanna St.

On Tuesday, a representative from the Indiana Department of Health will join community leaders at a vaccine forum noon to 1 p.m. at McMillen Park Community Center, 3901 Abbott St. Attendees will be able to ask questions of Shane Hatchett, health department chief of staff.

Topics covered include the COVID-19 vaccination situation in local communities and health inequities and what can be done about them.

Facebook Live will host a panel discussion with two Fort Wayne medical specialists at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The event features gynecologist Dr. Emmary Butler, who will speak about COVID-19 disease and vaccines in pregnancy. Dr. Tony GiaQuinta, pediatrician, will discuss effects in children.

Organizers ask that questions be sent in advance to mlyon@hmbindiana.org.

On Saturday, a shot-and-a-beer coupon event at Deer Park Irish Pub at Leesburg Road and Spring Street had administered 14 COVID-19 vaccinations in the first 20 minutes, said Tony Henry, pub proprietor.

Most people were choosing the one-shot option offered by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, although the two-shot Moderna vaccine also was offered, he said.

Saturday saw the number of fully and partially vaccinated Indiana residents inching toward 5 million.

According to Indiana Department of Health statistics, the state has 2,414,328 fully vaccinated residents, with 4,997,447 first shots administered. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine accounted for 177,437 of the shots.

Allen County has 128,469 fully vaccinated residents, or 40.8% of eligible residents age 12 and up.

The county Saturday reported another 34 residents had tested positive for COVID-19 but no new deaths, bringing totals to 41,337 cases and 681 deaths.

The state reported 683 new cases Saturday and six new deaths, bringing the totals to 739,626 cases and 13,136 confirmed deaths and 417 probable deaths without a positive test.

Indiana's 7-day positivity rate, a measure of how many tests come back positive compared to tests given, now stands at 4.8%.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday ranked Indiana 39th in the nation in fully vaccinated residents at 32.9%.

The nationwide rate is 37.8%.

