37% of eligible people in area are vaccinated

Almost 246,000 northeast Indiana residents are fully vaccinated, the state's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard showed Sunday.

That's about 37% of the eligible population in the counties of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley.

Statewide, 41.7% of the 12-and-older population and 44.5% of the 16-and-older population have received both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single dose required for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Children ages 12 to 15 became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine this month. Hoosiers 16 and older have been eligible since March 31.

Allen County has 129,166 fully vaccinated residents, for a rate of 41%, according to the dashboard.

Among northeast Indiana counties, only Huntington County has a higher percentage of residents vaccinated – 41.4%. Meanwhile, LaGrange County ranks last in the region with 21.1% of its population vaccinated, data show.

Go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for a vaccination site. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most locations.

A mobile vaccination clinic is also planned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at McMillen Park, 3901 Abbott St., Fort Wayne, according to an Indiana State Department of Health news release.

People with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber ride by calling 211 or 866-211-9966, the release said.

Statewide, 740,189 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, including 565 new diagnoses announced Sunday.

Allen County's confirmed cases increased by 29 Sunday, bringing the total to 41,366 cases and 681 deaths, the local health department said.

Fatalities total 13,136 statewide.

