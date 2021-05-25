Barricaded man facing felonies

A Fort Wayne man has been charged with several felonies after barricading himself in a DeWald Avenue residence almost three hours.

Rodney H. Stephens Jr., 28, was arrested Sunday and charged with intimidation and domestic battery with a prior conviction against the same victim, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and domestic battery in the presence of children.

The alleged victim had called the police earlier Sunday but hung up when she was asked for her name, according to court documents. When police called the woman back, she said Stephens was upset because she wasn't home when he got home, according to court documents. The police responded about 7:20 a.m.

The alleged victim, who had bruises, cuts and scrapes, was outside the residence when officers arrived. She said Stephens had punched her in the face and fired a gun about 30 minutes before the call. The officer noted in his report that the woman had blood visible from her nose and lip. Medics found that her nose ring had punctured a new hole in her nostril, according to court documents.

The two had fought a few hours, the woman said, and when things got heated, she put the two children, both younger than 5, in a vehicle. At one point, she said, Stephens put a handgun to her head, and he later fired a round in the bedroom.

Officers who responded to the scene called in back-up from the Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team and Air Support Unit.

Stephens, who police said had been drinking alcohol, left the apartment peacefully about 10 a.m. after talking with law enforcement over the phone.

He denied the woman's claims about the gun, but he later asked an officer if people are allowed to fire a “warning shot,” according to court documents.

The court set Stephens' bail at $27,500.

dfilchak@jg.net