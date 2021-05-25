Fort Wayne/Allen County

Honor Flight sets drive-thru 'Salute'

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is presenting “A Drive-Thru Salute to All Veterans” in the Memorial Coliseum parking lot, 4000 Parnell Ave., from 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 12.

Drivers are asked to enter from Parnell. They will exit onto Coliseum after navigating the celebration corridor.

Honor Flight officials said the event is an opportunity to stay connected with all veterans including those who have waited for clearance to resume Honor Flights. Veterans who have not signed up for future flights will be invited to do so through applications, and information on how to sign up will be distributed to each vehicle via a “goody bag” while supplies last.

“Our most recent update from Honor Flight National Network is that we are tentatively to resume flights after Aug. 15,” Honor Flight Northeast Indiana President Dennis Covert said.

All those participating in 2021 flights will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

For more information, call 260-633-0049.

GoFundMe set up for blast victim

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the family of Zach Sparkman pay for funeral expenses.

Sparkman died Saturday in a Columbia City warehouse explosion caused by a gas leak. Authorities are investigating the cause.

As of early Monday evening, the fundraiser balance stood at $2,425 of the $7,500 goal. At that time, 33 donations had been received.

To view the posting, go online to gf.me/v/c/zqt/funeral-expenses-for-black-piston-zack-sparkman.

Tall grass, weed initiative starts

The city of Fort Wayne's Tall Grass/Weed Program began Monday. Neighborhood Code Compliance is responsible for enforcing the program, which calls for weeds or grass to be no taller than nine inches.

The public should call 311 or 260-427-8311 to report a possible violation. Online reports can be filed at www.cityoffortwayne.org/citizen-services. People reporting a violation will need to have properties' street address to register the concern.

