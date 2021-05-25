Vaccines available today at McMillen

A new COVID-19 mobile vaccination site will open today at McMillen Park on Fort Wayne's south side.

The location is part of a push by the Allen County Department of Health to boost vaccination rates, officials said Monday. The announcement came on a day when new cases and new deaths dropped into record-low territory.

No one was reported Monday to have died of COVID-19 throughout the 11-county northeast Indiana region. Only one person died statewide, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Regionally, only 35 people were reported as testing positive for COVID-19. The largest number of those new cases, 15, were Allen County residents.

The last time the number was that low was nearly a year ago, July 7, 2020. The county hasn't seen a day when cases stood in single digits since April 2020.

Other area counties with new cases were Noble with six, Kosciusko and Whitley with five each, DeKalb with two and Huntington and Steuben with one each.

Statewide, the 381 new confirmed cases reported Monday bring Indiana's total to 740,564. Total deaths statewide stood at 13,137 confirmed deaths and 417 probable deaths based on symptoms but without a positive test.

As for vaccinations, Indiana health officials Monday reported 2,428,136 eligible people ages 12 and older were fully vaccinated, either with two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Allen County has 129,366 fully vaccinated people, or 41.1% of its eligible residents. In the region, only Huntington County, with 41.5%, has a higher fully vaccinated percentage.

Roughly one third of all Indiana counties have 40% or more of their residents fully vaccinated, the state health department reported. The state reported 41.7% of eligible Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

The McMillen vaccination clinic, hosted by the state department of health, will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday. The address is 3901 Abbott St.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but appointments are encouraged. Those wishing to be vaccinated may register online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Two educational offerings aimed at Fort Wayne residents also will be available today.

Shane Hatchett, chief of staff of the state health department, will join community leaders at a vaccine forum noon to 1 p.m. at McMillen Park's community center, 3901 Abbott St.

A panel discussion with two Fort Wayne medical specialists will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Gynecologist Dr. Emmary Butler will speak about COVID-19 disease and vaccines in pregnancy. Dr. Tony GiaQuinta, pediatrician, will discuss effects of the disease and vaccine in children.

