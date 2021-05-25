Youth centers get upgraded kitchens

Costella Mack's face lit up as she walked around the upgraded equipment in the Weisser Park Youth Center's kitchen.

The retired community advocate said she'd like to have some of the items, such as the new gas range stove, in her home.

Mack, who previously worked for Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, opened the new upright freezer and pointed out that ice is not supposed to be stored on the bottom shelf. Mayor Tom Henry was quick to move the bag of ice to the top shelf, as instructed.

Weisser Park's center is one of four in the city to receive upgraded kitchen equipment paid for with a $21,000 grant from Feeding America administered by the Community Harvest Food Bank.

The grant was part of the organizations' ongoing efforts to help those struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic and those living in food deserts, which are areas where residents have limited access to affordable and nutritious food.

Jennings Center, McMillen Park Community Center and Cooper Center also received kitchen upgrades, which included appliances, food storage, hand-washing sinks and ice makers, along with new gas lines, water lines, drain lines and electrical outlets.

Hundreds of children eat free at the centers daily year-round. The upgrades for the Cooper Center allow the staff to cook meals rather than serve prepared meals delivered from Weisser Park. The stove at Weisser Park's center is the original stove from when the kitchen opened in 1996, said Chantell Davis, manager of neighborhood programs.

The upgrades make a world of difference in which meals can be made, as well as the educational opportunities available to the community, Davis said.

“It is something that, for years, Miss Mack has wanted, and we have all been behind her trying to get it. We just didn't know how to get it because we didn't have funding,” she said.

Carmen Cumberland, executive president of the food bank, said the upgraded equipment was a promise that was made to Mack “to ensure her babies were always taken care of with food and safe havens.”

Henry said food deserts are a problem in the community and that a lot of people have been working hard to figure out different ways “to get our arms around this dilemma.” The kitchen upgrades will make it possible for the city to continue feeding children in the community in the meantime.

“What a powerful statement that is for Community Harvest Food Bank to make: 'We'll take care of your children as you work on ways to lessen the impact of food deserts in our community,'” Henry said.

Mack thanked all of the organizations involved, adding that having so many people believe in community advocates can make a lot of things possible.

“But the way we serve our children, it's on a level of excellence,” she said. “They aren't just getting a bologna sandwich. They are getting fruit, vegetable, meat, grain, you name it.”

