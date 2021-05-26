Boys & Girls Clubs receive help closing 'digital divide'

In its ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide, Comcast on Tuesday announced its first WiFi-connected Lift Zone in Fort Wayne at the Boys & Girls Clubs.

The initiative will provide free hotspot connectivity and access to hundreds of hours of educational and digital skills content to help families and site coordinators navigate online learning. Lift Zones complement Comcast's Internet Essentials program.

Low-income students are at risk of being left behind, particularly during the summer months while school is out, a news release said. Lift Zones are designed to help those students who, for various reasons, are unable to connect to the internet at home.

“The timing and impact of the Lift Zone allowed our at-risk members the opportunity to work virtually on the Academic Credit Recovery program with teachers from Fort Wayne Community Schools,” said a statement from Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne. “This initiative, as well as many of our own virtual programs, rely heavily on strong internet connectivity. This Lift Zone helped us keep kids on track with school.”

Any nonprofit organization, government agency, public housing or other establishment that is interested in becoming a Comcast Lift Zone and is within the company's Indiana serviceable area can send an email to CENHRT_LiftZones@comcast.com for more information.

Criteria for becoming a Lift Zone include having on-site adult supervision to monitor activity during all hours of operation and enforcement of COVID-safety protocols. Also, allocation of adequate space with chairs and computers conducive for learning, along with IT support is necessary.

In March, Comcast announced it will invest $1 billion over the next 10 years to help further close “the digital divide” and give even more low-income Americans the tools and resources to succeed in an increasingly digital world.

Comcast said in its news release that the company's $1 billion commitment supports investments in several critical areas, including for the ongoing Lift Zone initiative; new laptop and computer donations; grants for nonprofit community organizations to create opportunities for low-income Americans, particularly in media, technology and entrepreneurship; and continued investment in the company's landmark Internet Essentials program.

It is estimated that these new commitments will impact as many as 50 million Americans over the next 10 years.

“Solving a problem as vast and complex as the digital divide requires collaboration with schools, elected officials, nonprofit community partners and other private-sector companies,” said Tim Collins, senior vice president of Comcast's Heartland Region.

Internet Essentials has become the nation's largest and most successful low-income broadband adoption program and has connected millions of people to the Internet at home. It offers households low-cost internet service for $9.95 a month (plus additional taxes and fees), the option to buy a heavily subsidized computer and multiple options for free digital literacy training. Comcast is also providing 60 days of free Internet Essentials service for qualifying low-income families that sign up before June 30. The company also increased speeds for all new and existing Internet Essentials customers at no additional cost.

