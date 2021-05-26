Fort Wayne/Allen County

Candle causes fire; home unoccupied

Two neighbors called 911 to report a fire Tuesday at 6808 Forest View Drive, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.

Crews arrived at the unoccupied home just after the homeowner arrived about 8:45 a.m. and saw smoke coming from a front second-floor window, firefighters said. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended candle and was ruled an accident. No one was injured.

Closure today on southbound Reed

A portion of southbound Reed Road between State Boulevard and Lake Avenue will be closed today for communications work, the city said.

There will be a marked detour using Lake Avenue, Coliseum and State boulevards.

For questions, call the city right of way department at 427-6155 or go to www.trecthefort.org.

– Journal Gazette