Council OKs repairing section of Vance

A section of Vance Avenue will soon get what Fort Wayne City Council members said are much-needed repairs.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a construction contract with Brooks Construction Co. Inc. for $434,590. The street will be converted from concrete to asphalt from Hobson Road to Beacon Street. The project includes updating ramps for people with disabilities and replacing sidewalks and curb, gutter and drive approaches.

Multiple council members spoke up about the project. Tom Didier, R-3rd, said that despite it not being in his district, he's noticed how badly the section of Vance needs repaired.

The project is in the 2nd District, represented by Republican Russ Jehl. He first brought up a concern from a constituent that the crumbling curb would be reused. Matt Gray, the city's manager of transportation engineering, said only sections of the curb that remain in good condition will be reused.

Jehl then pointed out that other sections of Vance are still concrete, so he asked why the whole street wouldn't be done at this point. The sections of Vance that were repaired in concrete remain in good condition, Gray replied.

Glynn Hines, D-at-large, asked why the highly trafficked street is being converted to asphalt, recognizing that concrete costs more but lasts longer. Asphalt is cheaper to replace and is less costly to maintain, Gray said. When Hines said he thought concrete was more cost effective overall in the past, Gray explained that it goes back and forth, but the current market favors asphalt.

Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, said a constituent told him that “some type of petition” had come before the City Council before and that the members had agreed to not convert Vance to asphalt. Gray said he had heard the same thing but nothing could be found concerning “any sort of agreement.”

