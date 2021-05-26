Holcomb in Israel to show support

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb unexpectedly traveled to Israel on Tuesday to show support for the country during a cease-fire.

During his two-day trip – he returns Thursday – he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. He toured a building destroyed in recent fighting.

“I stand in support of Israel and look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue forging an even stronger Israel-Indiana bond,” Holcomb said in a news release. “We have a growing number of Hoosiers and Hoosier businesses that share strong cultural and economic ties with this country, so when I was invited, I did not hesitate to make this trip to meet in Israel during such an hour of need.”

Holcomb traveled with a state security detail but no other state employees. Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer also attended.

Ashkenazi tweeted a picture Tuesday of he and Holcomb shaking hands – “Had a productive meeting with Indiana's Governor, @GovHolcomb a true friend of #Israel. I thanked the Governor for his visit to Israel as a gesture of support & solidarity. In our meeting we discussed bilateral cooperation including increasing trade between Israel and the great State of Indiana. I wish the Governor a successful Indy 500, this coming Sunday!”

Holcomb's trip was paid for by nonprofit group Imagine Indiana Inc. The entity was created in 2016 as Next Level Indiana to pay for transition and inauguration costs when Holcomb was first elected. Hupfer is a board member of Imagine Indiana.

Holcomb's office wouldn't say when the trip was planned, but Consul for Public Diplomacy Daniel Aschheim told The Journal Gazette the “solidarity visit” was put together in the last couple of days. He said Holcomb was the first governor to visit during this time but others will soon follow.

Aschheim said Holcomb is a longtime friend of Israel, having visited in 2018 on an economic development mission.

“The most important message is that Israel is Indiana's friend and ally and we want to go on and improve the relationship in every way possible,” he said.

Aschheim said Iran and Hamas are trying to destabilize the region. He said Holcomb toured a building destroyed by a rocket shot by Hamas terrorists.

“Knowing we have strong friends and allies like the United States and Gov. Holcomb shows our strength,” he said. “Israel is standing against terrorism; ... visits such as this emphasize solidarity in difficult and challenging times.”

nkelly@jg.net