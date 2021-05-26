Holcomb urged to overrule IU policy

INDIANAPOLIS – Nineteen Republican state representatives sent a letter Tuesday to Gov. Eric Holcomb asking him to block Indiana University's policy requiring students, faculty and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

“Nobody is disputing that COVID-19 is real, or dismissing the contributions of healthcare professionals over the past year; however, enforcing a mandate that students and faculty accept a vaccine that does not have full FDA approval is unconscionable,” said the letter spearheaded by Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour.

Lucas said he is also speaking with Attorney General Todd Rokita on the matter. Rokita's office did not respond to several emails seeking an opinion on the legality of the mandate.

Area House members who signed on include Fort Wayne Rep. Bob Morris, Fort Wayne Rep. Martin Carbaugh, Fort Wayne Rep. Chris Judy, Angola Rep. Dennis Zent and Goshen Rep. Curt Nisly.

The letter asks Holcomb to use his executive authority to prohibit universities from imposing a vaccine requirement.

It says students will drop classes, others will be ostracized from IU and employees will be terminated.

Legislators passed a prohibition on so-called vaccine passports but it doesn't appear to apply to state-funded universities. The language of the law says “the state or a local unit may not issue or require an immunization passport.”

But it doesn't define the terms state and local unit. They are defined in multiple ways elsewhere in state code.

When it was passed, reporters asked whether it would apply to K-12 schools or state universities, and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and House Speaker Todd Huston said they read the language to impact state and local government only.

Holcomb's office said he will review the letter when he returns from Israel this week.

Zent – a dentist who majored in microbiology and biochemistry – said the impact of COVID-19 on younger Hoosiers is small and he doesn't think “mandated shots in this circumstance is warranted. I think it's a bridge too far.”

He also said the legislature made it clear “we didn't want to go down the vaccine passport road.”

Zent, who is 73 with a heart ailment, said he took the shots willingly because it made sense for his situation.

But he questioned whether the number of deaths has been inflated and could be attributed to other health factors.

Carbaugh and Judy did not return messages seeking comment.

“It's disappointing – yet not surprising – to hear the Indiana Republican Party would rather place politics above the health and safety of a community – mostly composed of young people,” Drew Anderson, spokesman for the Indiana Democratic Party, said in a statement. “These unnecessary risks work against the recommendations provided by local and university officials. Sadly, it appears Indiana Republicans would rather focus on shallow rhetoric than deliver common-sense solutions.”

