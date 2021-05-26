Info, vaccines given at McMillen

Health officials are stepping up the fight against COVID-19 in southeast Fort Wayne, hoping to reach some of the 60% of Allen County residents who are not fully vaccinated.

During a news conference Tuesday, officials highlighted new vaccination opportunities made possible by a state mobile unit at McMillen Park Community Center at Abbott and Oxford streets.

About 40 people were lined up or in the process of being vaccinated just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. The center can handle as many as 468 vaccinations a day, officials said.

A panel discussion at the community center at noon allowed residents to ask questions about COVID-19 and vaccinations, and a Facebook Live discussion brought area residents information about COVID-19 and vaccination in pregnancy and in children.

The push comes as the Allen County Department of Health said two more Allen County residents had died and 20 tested positive for COVID-19. The county's total cases are 41,401, and deaths stand at 683.

Mindy Waldron, county health department administrator, said the location for the mobile clinic was chosen to reach more people living in the three ZIP codes with the lowest percentage of vaccinated residents in the city – 46803, 46806 and 46816.

Those areas' percentages stand, respectively, at 20%, 23% and 31%. Other area ZIP codes have reached percentages in the high 30s or 40s or more, she said.

Officials said they don't want to coerce anyone into being vaccinated if they don't want to.

However, Shane Hatchett, chief of staff for the Indiana State Department of Health, said there are reasons to get the vaccine that many people don't think about.

He pointed out that “over 99%” of people now being hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated. And, he said, if more people are vaccinated, that gives the virus less chance of mutating into a variant that could cause even more serious problems.

Hatchett also countered myths about vaccination he said are being spread online.

The vaccines do not insert material into your body that can be tracked, he said. They do not alter your DNA, they do not give you COVID-19 or other diseases and they will not affect your ability to have children.

Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County health commissioner, said the county's recent low numbers of new cases and deaths show “we are at a much better place than we were a year ago.” That's largely because of vaccinations, he said. But, he added: “This pandemic is not over because the majority of our residents are not vaccinated.”

But now there are enough vaccines, even surpluses, and “we are shifting our focus from mass vaccination sites” to neighborhoods, Sutter said.

Despite that, the health department's vaccination site at Memorial Coliseum should remain open until mid-June, Waldron said. Vaccinations then will transition to the health department's medical annex at 4813 New Haven Ave., she said.

The McMillen site allows people to choose between the two-dose Pfizer vaccine approved for use in those 12 and older or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Hatchett said he did not know whether the mobile unit will make another swing through the Fort Wayne area or northeast Indiana.

The McMillen site's hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday. There will be no Sunday hours as announced previously. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are encouraged. They can be made by calling 211.

Those who need translation help should call 260-745-1600. Free transportation is available through the Community Transportation Network at 260-420-3280.

Also, Amani Family Services will offer vaccinations from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at 5104 N. Clinton St.

The Fort Wayne Urban League, the Renaissance Pointe YMCA and Ebenezer Iglesia de Cristo offered shots Saturday and Monday.

Area counties reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Tuesday. Whitley reported 10 cases, Kosciusko had eight and Huntington had five. Steuben and Noble had four apiece, DeKalb had three and Adams, LaGrange and Wabash had one each.

LaGrange and Noble each reported one new death,

Indiana on Tuesday reported 525 new cases and 12 new deaths, bringing the state's totals to 741,053 cases and 13,149 confirmed deaths, plus 417 deaths in patients with symptoms but no positive test result.

