New phase of wetlands project announced

The start of the third phase of a project to improve drainage, prevent flooding, expand a wetlands and keep pollution out of the Maumee River was announced this morning at a news conference by Fort Wayne city and regional environmental officials.

The event was scheduled as a groundbreaking for the next phase of a project near Hessen Cassel but was moved indoors to Citizens Square because of a steady rain.

The project includes installation of a two-stage ditch and a bioswale to hold back water, and an expansion of the Colonial Heights wetlands on former cropland to about an acre.

A gravel walking trail to allow public access also will be installed.

Frank Suarez, the city's spokesman for public works, said the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

