Play commemorates Floyd's death

A year ago, George Floyd died at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

A video of him lying handcuffed on the ground as Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck went viral, inciting protests around the U.S. and the world.

To commemorate that day, May 25, local actor and director Albert Brownlee mounted a production at Embassy Theatre of the Emmy-Award winning “American Son,” written by Christopher Demos-Brown. This is the first production of the play in the Midwest, Brownlee said.

Brownlee said the play, about an interracial couple whose son goes missing in Miami, was a Broadway breakout in 2019 and ran about a year before the play actors starred in the Netflix production in 2020.

Police accountability, social justice, racial equality and implicit bias are all addressed in “American Son,” Brownlee said. The play ran Friday and Saturday with a special commemorative performance Tuesday, when it was introduced by WANE-TV news anchor Terra Brantley.

Brownlee gave a special thanks to Sweetwater Sound and its CEO Chuck Surack and his wife, Lisa, for their support. They were named the Racial Justice sponsor.

Attending “American Son” on Tuesday, Donna Z. Chambers brought her grandsons, Tysen Chambers, a student at DePauw University, and Tristan Chambers, who attends Anderson University.

Donna Chambers, who works at Purdue University Fort Wayne, said she wanted to see the production and stay for the panel discussion afterward that included MarTeze Hammonds, PFW's chief diversity officer, Adams Township Trustee Denita Washington and Daylana Daisy Saunders and Alisha Rauch of the Changemakers.

Asked whether change had occurred during the year after Floyd's death, Tysen Chambers said, “I would say our voices are being heard. I wouldn't say they're being listened to yet.”

A George Floyd Protest Reunion is planned at the Allen County Courthouse from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Changemakers is partnering with Big Momma's Kitchen and Human Agricultural Co-Operative for a Community Curbside BBQ giveaway where 300 free meals will be distributed. The event will include local music artist performances, a clothing drive by AlienNature Supply, a gas card giveaway and kid-friendly activities.

