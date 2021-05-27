CIB commits $250,000 to group helping fledgling entrepreneurs

A group that plans to host a pitch contest for fledgling entrepreneurs seeking investments made a successful pitch this morning to the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board.

Project Activate SouthEast Fort Wayne (PASE) wants to help those starting a business with financial, educational and other supports to prime both their success and the revival of the city's south side.

A project spokeswoman, Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, pitched the competition, which will award up to $150,000 in services to one entrepreneur who will locate the brick-and-mortar business on the soitheast side for three years.

The CIB, in a unanimous vote of the five members present, committed up to $250,000 over five years beginning in 2022. Any unused funds each year will carry over into the subsequent year, and the money must be used for real estate improvements, rehabilitation and renovation.

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne made the formal request and will act as fiscal agent for the fund.

