City, county offices lifting mask rules

People will no longer have to wear masks when entering Fort Wayne and Allen County government buildings starting Tuesday.

Mayor Tom Henry and the county commissioners issued simultaneous news releases Wednesday stating masks will be optional in buildings including Citizens Square, Rousseau Centre and the Allen County Courthouse.

Though the Courthouse is following the updated policy, a judge or magistrate will be able to require masks “if a need is determined,” the commissioners said.

Other city buildings include Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission office; Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation office, parks pavilions, community centers and youth centers; Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory; and Animal Care & Control.

Henry originally said masks would be required in city buildings until July 4. “Ongoing vaccinations and reductions in local COVID-19 cases were contributing factors in lessening the mask requirements,” the city and county statements said.

