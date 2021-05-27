Legacy Fund trails request tabled

A request for $5 million to complete four Fort Wayne trail projects was tabled Wednesday by the Legacy Committee.

Dawn Ritchie, the city's greenways and trails manager, said she thinks the trail projects hit all of the priorities the Legacy Committee looks at when determining what projects to fund – 21st century talent, economic development, entrepreneurship, infrastructure and quality of life.

The Legacy Fund consists of money generated by the lease and sale of Fort Wayne's old power utility. The Legacy Fund has about $24 million in available money and about $35 million total, Legacy Committee Chairman Ron Turpin said.

The proposed trail-extension projects:

• Pufferbelly Trail from Washington Center Road to Ice Way

• Northeast Fort Wayne Trail to St. Joe Center Road

• Hanna Street Trail from Berry Street to Tillman Park and Southtown Centre

• Covington Road Trail from Hadley Road to Getz Road and Time Corners.

Ritchie pointed out that each project is in a different quadrant of the city.

The Legacy funding would allow the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department to finish the projects in three years rather than about nine years, and the funding would be spread out over that time.

After the presentation, the members had to decide whether the project should be passed on to City Council with a “do pass” recommendation.

City Council President Paul Ensley, R-1st, sought to table the request, which would mean it would come up at the November meeting if a special meeting isn't called sooner.

Ensley said he based the decision on how there are other funding sources the department should explore before a formal decision is made, adding there are infrastructure deficits in the city that need funding.

City Councilwoman and Legacy Committee member Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she doesn't see the same enthusiasm for the trails in her southeast district as Ensley sees in his northeast district, and she doesn't think the four projects are as equitable as Ritchie presented.

City Councilman and Legacy Committee member Russ Jehl, R-2nd, shared similar concerns, offering some other funding sources that fellow committee member Garry Moor later said weren't entirely accurate.

Legacy Committee member Stephanie Crandall said she wanted to make a motion to approve the project up to $5 million, which would give the department flexibility in finding other funds before Legacy funds are used.

However, the motion could not be made until Ensley's motion to table the request was voted on.

The committee voted 6-3 to table the request with Crandall, Morr and Carol Helton voting no. Earlier in the meeting, Turpin had said the project would automatically be passed to City Council due to its scoring, but Crandall corrected him that the rule change was discussed but never made.

Helton said she thinks the rule change should be considered.

The parks project, which has support from Mayor Tom Henry, scored high enough that it would have moved on automatically under the proposed rule change.

The next Legacy Committee meeting was set for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Concept letters, which are required for applicants that don't have mayoral or City Council support, are due Oct. 1 to be considered in November.

