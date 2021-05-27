Panel sheds light on vaccine safety

The American Medical Association on Wednesday hosted a webinar to equip doctors nationwide with answers to patients' questions about vaccine safety and effectiveness.

Half of U.S. adults have received the coronavirus vaccine as of this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But as the pace of vaccinations has slowed, health care providers are sharing ideas for how to change the minds of those who haven't sought the shots.

“We need to be part counselor, part research scientist and part myth-buster,” said Dr. Mira Irons, the Chicago-based AMA's chief health and science officer.

Irons, who moderated the hour-long discussion over Zoom, posed questions submitted by participating physicians.

Dr. Megan Srinivas, an infectious disease physician practicing in Fort Dodge, Iowa, tackled a question about why the vaccine's research and review timeline was shorter than for other vaccines.

The technology used to develop and produce the vaccine has been in use for about 20 years, making it trustworthy, she said. And the federal process of reviewing drug trial data can also be trusted, she said.

The coronavirus crisis caused the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC to evaluate trial data at the same time pharmaceutical companies did – instead of the federal reviews happening after all the data were in, Srinivas said.

She explains the process to patients like this: If she ordered two pizzas from Domino's and the staff made them one at a time, it would take twice as long as if they baked both pizzas at once. The shortened timeline doesn't mean important steps were skipped, she said.

Dr. Susan Bailey, the AMA's president, treats allergy and asthma patients in Fort Worth, Texas. She uses a similar analogy when talking to patients concerned about the vaccine's relatively quick timeline.

Bailey compares the process to building a house. If someone has little money and only a few workers, it will take a long time to build that house. But if someone has lots of money and plenty of workers, the house will be constructed much faster.

The pandemic prompted researchers worldwide to devote time and money to creating a coronavirus vaccine, she said.

“It was an incredibly rigorous trial process,” she said.

Dr. Brian Castrucci, president and CEO of de Beaumont Foundation in Bethesda, Maryland, said he's found it effective to share with patients that he got the vaccine as soon as it was available.

Dr. Gerald Harmon, the AMA's president-elect, practices family medicine in coastal South Carolina. Regarding whether children need to be immunized against COVID-19, he said 1 in 4 coronavirus patients now are children.

Bailey added that children aren't immune from coronavirus.

“We've had hundreds of deaths,” she said.

Because children account for a significant percentage of the population, vaccinating them is an important part of achieving herd immunity, Bailey said.

Asked whether the two-week pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine hurt patient confidence in vaccines, Harmon said not among his patients.

“It's actually a validation that we're being very safe,” he said.

Castrucci said patients are twice as likely to be struck by lightning as they are to develop a blood clot after receiving Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

Castrucci said vaccine hesitancy, in general, “breaks along party lines.”

“What people want are facts from apolitical sources and sources they trust,” he said. “The message needs to be simple, relatable and repeatable.”

Castrucci believes COVID-19 vaccination status should be treated as a vital sign. Every patient should be asked at every visit to every health care provider whether they've been vaccinated, he said.

The providers agreed that conversations with patients should be judgment-free and focus on facts.

As of Wednesday, more than 5 million doses had been administered in Indiana, the Indiana Department of Health said. This includes more than 2.4 million individuals who are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only.

A mobile vaccination clinic is available today through Saturday at McMillen Park, 3901 Abbott St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

To find other vaccination clinics, go online to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you need help. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or 866-211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.

The state health department announced Wednesday that 655 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state's total confirmed cases to 741,697.

Six more Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed and suspected Indiana deaths to 13,571.

In Allen County, an additional 36 residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 41,437 confirmed cases, the Allen County Department of Health reported. The county's coronavirus death toll stands at 683.

To find testing sites, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

sslater@jg.net