Rokita: IU can't require proof of virus vaccination

INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an advisory opinion Wednesday that Indiana University can't require proof of the COVID-19 immunization under a recent vaccine passport law passed by the Indiana legislature.

The opinion is nonbinding but could set up a legal showdown if someone challenges the IU policy in the courts.

“This session, members of the Indiana General Assembly passed legislation to codify in law a prohibition on COVID-19 vaccine passports, preventing public institutions from mandating proof of vaccination as a condition for receiving services or employment,” Rokita said. “Indiana University's policy clearly runs afoul of state law – and the fundamental liberties and freedoms this legislation was designed to protect.”

Huntington Republican Andy Zay sought the opinion along with Rep. Peggy Mayfield, R-Bloomington.

The provision in House Bill 1405 was crafted in the final days of session with no public hearings.

It says “the state or a local unit may not issue or require an immunization passport.”

Immunization passport is defined as “written, electronic, or printed information regarding an individual's immunization status.”

Rokita said Indiana law and numerous cases have held public universities to be “arms of the state” and therefore required to abide by the mandates set out in this new law.

“There is no statutory exemption for public universities, ... so the new law applies to public universities,” he said.

But Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and House Speaker Todd Huston were asked by reporters at the end of session if the law would apply to K-12 schools or universities.

“The way I read the language it would be state and local governments,” Bray said. “I don't know that I contemplated at least that it would be universities. Other folks might differ but that's the way I read the language.”

Huston stood next to Bray and didn't disagree. Huston said there are exemptions in K-12 and higher education for those who don't want to be vaccinated and mentioned only state and local governments related to issuing passports.

Wednesday night, Huston said, “I'm disappointed in Indiana University's decision to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine, which has only received emergency use authorization. I appreciate and agree with the attorney general's opinion on this topic, and I hope Indiana University reverses course and supports the rights of students, faculty and staff to choose whether or not they receive the vaccine. In addition, I believe IU should implement a more broad exemption process as provided with other immunizations.”

Nineteen House members on Tuesday sent a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb asking him to block IU's move with an executive order.

Rokita notes that while HEA 1405 prohibits public universities from requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine, it does not prohibit them from requiring the vaccination itself.

“I'm grateful that the Indiana attorney general's office has reviewed this matter,” Zay said. “Next session, I hope to take legislative action to close the apparent loopholes that exist in HEA 1405 to ensure state-funded universities like Purdue and Indiana University must comply with the legislature's intent to thwart government overreach and safeguard the individual liberties of their students, faculty, and staff.”

Mayfield said it was her intent under the law that public entities, including state universities, can't require proof of the vaccine.

Media reports show that Rep. Chris Campbell, D-Lafayette – co-author of the bill – said she checked during session if Purdue University and other state universities would be impacted by the bill and was told no. Rokita said Purdue University's vaccine policy appears to be allowed. Purdue is strongly encouraging the vaccination, but it won't be required.

