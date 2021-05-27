State staff back to office

INDIANAPOLIS – State employees will begin returning to the office June 7 – with everyone back by July 6 – according to a letter sent Wednesday by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The governor said many employees at the Department of Health, Indiana National Guard, Department of Child Services, Indiana Department of Transportation and other agencies remained on the front lines throughout the pandemic.

But others carried on state work from their home.

“Our work has incredible impact for Hoosiers and I celebrate, with you, what we have accomplished with remote work tools, but it is not the optimal way for us to serve Hoosiers. We work better together, and build more solid and collaborative teams, when we can have regular face-to-face conversations,” Holcomb said. “Returning to the office means the impromptu discussions that so often lead to innovation will be happening again with more frequency and energy.”

The state has about 31,000 employees statewide with many in Indianapolis.

The letter said 2.5 million Hoosiers have been vaccinated and the CDC has loosened restrictions. The return will be phased in.

• Beginning June 7, all agency heads, senior staff and supervisors will return to their pre-pandemic locations full time.

• By June 21, all non-supervisory employees should report to their pre-pandemic work locations at least 50% of their work week.

• No later than July 6, all employees should report to their pre-pandemic locations full time.

Employees who had alternate work arrangements before March 2020 may resume or continue those arrangements.

Holcomb encouraged all state employees who have not been vaccinated to do so before returning “so you protect yourself, your families, friends and co-workers.”

A vaccination clinic will be on the Indianapolis campus June 21 and 22.

The letter didn't contain guidance on masks or social distancing. That could come in early June.

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will monitor and adjust plans if needed,” the letter said. “I am grateful for all you have accomplished to keep our state not only on track but flourishing. We should all be proud of how we have helped Hoosiers through this unprecedented time.”

