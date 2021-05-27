Wetlands project's 3rd phase revealed

The start of the third phase of a project to improve drainage, prevent flooding, expand a wetlands and keep pollution out of the Maumee River was announced Wednesday at a news conference by Fort Wayne city and regional environmental officials.

The event was scheduled as a groundbreaking for the next phase of a project near Hessen Cassel Road but was moved indoors to Citizens Square because of a steady rain.

The project includes installation of a two-stage ditch and a bioswale to hold back water and an expansion to about an acre of the Colonial Heights wetlands on former cropland.

A gravel walking trail to allow public access to the approximately five-acre area also will be installed.

Frank Suarez, the city's spokesman for public works, said the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Mayor Tom Henry joined representatives of the Great Lakes Commission, the Department of Natural Resources and a nearby neighborhood. The project demonstrates the importance of infrastructure to the city's quality of life, the mayor said.

Erika Jensen, executive director of the Great Lakes Commission, said the project will prevent tons of excess phosphate and sediment from getting into the Maumee River, which empties into Lake Erie.

Those pollutants contribute to algal blooms and “dead zones,” areas of low oxygen in waterways, she said. Both make the water less hospitable to life.

The wetlands also will provide wildlife habitat, officials said.

The $6 million three-phase project represents “considerable investment” that will reduce standing water in residential areas and benefit 13 south-side neighborhoods with 2,300 homes and 70 businesses, Suarez said.

Affected neighborhoods include Branning Hills, Village Green, Casselwood Terrace, Eastland Gardens, Trier Ridge Park, Colonial Heritage, Hoevelwood and Tucker Court.

The project also includes installing sidewalks along Hessen Cassel Road, Suarez said.

Others who spoke at the news conference were Doug Nusbaum, a biologist with the Department of Natural Resources; Ann Marie Smrchek, engineering manager for sewer and stormwater with City Utilities; and Vernice Harrel, president of the Colonial Heights neighborhood association.

The project's third-phase funding comes from a $200,000 grant from the Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program, two grants totaling $150,000 from the Department of Natural Resources' Lake and River Enhancement Program and $350,000 from City Utilities' stormwater fund.

