Black Pine takes in 4 'Tiger King' big cats

A northeast Indiana animal sanctuary is caring for four tigers rescued from Tiger King Park of Netflix fame.

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary worked with the U.S. Department of Justice, law enforcement and other accredited animal sanctuaries to rescue almost 70 big cats at the Oklahoma facility owned by Jeff and Lauren Lowe, the Albion organization said Wednesday.

Trish Nichols, executive director, said it was a tremendous undertaking, but Black Pine was honored to participate.

“Black Pine is thrilled that we are able to house and care for these majestic animals,” Nichols said in a statement.

The private zoo was home to lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar, according to a Black Pine news release. Authorities removed the animals because of ongoing Endangered Species Act violations, it added.

The sanctuary is providing refuge and care as federal officials pursue permanent forfeiture of the animals, the release said.

Each feline will receive veterinary care, specialized diets, enrichment activities and large, natural habitats, the release said.

“Our priority remains the health and wellbeing of these animals,” board President Ted Storer said in a statement.

Black Pine didn't immediately return a voice mail message Thursday seeking further comment. It has more than 100 displaced, captive-raised exotic animals.

The sanctuary offers guided tours by reservation Thursday through Sunday during the summer. Go to www.bpsanctuary.org for information.

