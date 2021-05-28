Cousins OK after airboat swamped in gator bayou

It was more than Jozet Kincaid and her cousin, Shelia Austin, bargained for when they boarded a boat on the bayou near New Orleans and were warned not to feed the alligators. When the boat became submerged, they hoped the alligators wouldn't feed on them.

“The first wave kind of splashed us,” said Kincaid, a local resident. “The second wave, our feet got wet. The third wave was higher than our heads and that's what took us under.”

The women, due back in Fort Wayne on Sunday, were looking forward to seeing alligators on the swamp boat tour they booked for Monday through Airboat Adventures out of Lafitte, Louisiana. The Journal Gazette could not reach the company despite multiple attempts this week.

No one was wearing a life jacket. Those were trapped in a cage under a seat, Kincaid said.

The terrifying thought of encountering an alligator or a bunch of alligators in a boat submerged in murky water was enough to make them cancel the other boat tours they booked, they said.

At the time the boat was launched there were about 20 to 25 people on the boat. They were asked not to feed the alligators and to keep their hands inside the boat, they said.

About five minutes into the water, the waves the women believe were created by speedboats and a tugboat had flooded the boat. Kincaid alarmed her Facebook friends with the scary adventure.

“In the pictures of the boat accident, we are still on the boat. Well, some people were. You can't see the boat because it's under water. We are standing on the seats and railings. If you look close, the driver's seat is also going under water and he sits up in the air over us!!! All you see of the boat is the big fan in the back. By the time the last people got off, the boat was completely submerged,” Kincaid said.

Kincaid said people lost cellphones, purses, wallets and other belongings that some local divers went to retrieve. She estimated the company had five boats out on the water around the same time.

Those boats came to rescue Kincaid and Austin's boat occupants and take them back to the dock.

One young man first rescued his mother who had gone overboard and then set about trying to pry open a door in the submerged boat to access the life jackets. After having to come up for air twice, he was successful on his third try, the cousins said.

“The driver was trying to keep everyone calm,” Kincaid said, and they didn't see any alligators until they were returning to dock.

“Survival mode sets in,” said Austin, who grew up in Fort Wayne and now lives in Columbus, Ohio. “It happened so quickly. The best thing is we didn't have any kids on board.”

