Free COVID vaccine clinic at McMillen ends Saturday

State health officials urged residents Thursday to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at mobile clinics established around the state this week.

Clinics are operating through 3 p.m. Saturday at McMillen Park Community Center in Fort Wayne and at the Civil Rights Heritage Center in South Bend. Clinics run by the Indiana Department of Health also are available in West Lafayette, Reynolds, Wheatfield and Mooresville.

Vaccinations are free at all sites, and no appointment is necessary, state officials said.

Additional clinics are planned next week in Marion, Muncie, Butler, Shelbyville and Syracuse. To find a location, go to www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

An additional 674 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 19 more people have died from the virus, state health officials said Thursday.

A total of 742,353 Indiana residents are confirmed to have had the novel coronavirus. To date, 13,167 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 416 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

In Allen County, another 47 residents tested positive for COVID-19, for a total 41,484 cases. No new deaths were added to the county's total of 683 deaths Thursday.

A total of 10,389,336 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.