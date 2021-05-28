FWA expects holiday rush; Americans fly coop, hit road

Fort Wayne International Airport is expecting this weekend to be a busy travel period for Memorial Day, despite the pandemic.

Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports, said travel numbers aren't quite what they were before the pandemic. Last month, the airport saw 81% of the traffic it did in April 2019.

However, this weekend might be a different story, he said.

“I think the holiday weekend is going to be consistent with pre-pandemic levels,” Hinderman said Thursday.

Airports do not receive data about the number of passengers until after the fact because of the American Privacy Act, but Hinderman said American Airlines is booked up for the weekend, and Delta Airlines and United Airlines are booked up Monday and have reported good sales for the weekend.

Today marks Allegiant Airlines' first flight of the year from Fort Wayne to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, since the flights are seasonal, and it has a high number of travelers as well, he said.

Leisure travel appears to be increasing. The airport is starting to see more business travelers, although Hinderman expects business travel to bounce back to pre-pandemic rates in the third quarter of this year.

According to AAA, Memorial Day travel is expected to be up 60% nationally from last year but down 14% from pre-pandemic levels, according to a news release. For many people, this marks the beginning of going on vacations for the first time since before the pandemic, it added.

AAA predicts that twice as many people – about 34 million Americans – will be traveling by car this holiday weekend compared with the same weekend last year. While it is also seeing a big increase in air travel, about 9 out of 10 people who travel this weekend will do so by car.

dfilchak@jg.net