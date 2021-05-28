GOP letter increases pressure on IU

INDIANAPOLIS – Pressure continued to mount Thursday on Indiana University as 35 state GOP senators sent a letter to President Michael McRobbie asking the university to rescind its requirement that students, faculty and staff be vaccinated for COVID-19.

A well-known Republican attorney also alleged the university is discriminating against students with religious beliefs in a letter seeking public documents.

The Senate GOP letter – signed by 35 of 39 caucus members – said they have grave concerns about the policy for a vaccine under an emergency use authorization. The only northeast Indiana senator not to sign on was Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange.

“This heavy-handed mandate goes against many of the liberties on which our founders built our democratic republic. Furthermore, it would force young Americans – statistically the lowest at-risk demographic – into a decision based on economics rather than health and individual responsibility,” the letter said.

All of this comes after Indiana's attorney general Wednesday issued an advisory opinion that IU is breaking a new state law prohibiting COVID-19 passports. Also, 19 GOP members of the Indiana House sent a letter Tuesday asking Gov. Eric Holcomb to step in and block IU. In addition, House Speaker Todd Huston urged IU to back down.

IU responded in a statement Thursday related to Rokita – before the Senate letter was released.

“In yesterday's opinion, the attorney general affirmed that it is legal for us to require a vaccine, including one under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). His opinion questioned specifically the manner in which we gathered proof of vaccination. Although we disagree with that portion of his opinion, we will further consider our process for verifying the requirement.”

The statement said the university is requiring the vaccine “because it's the only way the university can confidently return to the experiences and traditions our students, faculty and staff have told us are important to them: in-person classes, more in-person events and a more typical university experience.”

With a higher rate of immunity most restrictions on masking and social distancing can be lifted in the fall, IU said.

Also Thursday, the Bopp Law Firm – on behalf of The IU Family for Choice, not Mandates – filed a public records request with IU to learn how and why the university came to the vaccine policy.

Attorney Jim Bopp alleged students who refuse the vaccine under either the religious or medical exemption would be subject to severe consequences, which he said is discriminatory.

But the IU press release clearly says “The university has outlined strong consequences for those who choose not to meet the COVID-19 vaccine requirement and do not receive an exemption.”

Bopp also said IU is treating its students much more harshly than the general public, even though students have a low risk of death from COVID-19 and one much lower than the general public.

There is no mention of faculty.

