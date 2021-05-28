Off-site parking arranged for Vietnam Memorial Wall dedication

The sponsors of Saturday's dedication of a replica of Washington, D.C.'s Vietnam Memorial Wall at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum in Fort Wayne are urging attendees not to come directly to the site on O'Day Road.

The access road is narrow and the site has limited parking, Eric Johnson, second vice commander, said this morning. On-site parking is being reserved for those who need assistance to get around, he said.

Free parking and shuttle transportation from the BAE Systems parking lot across Kroemer Road from Sweetwater Sound has been arranged, Johnson said.

The ride takes about five minutes and the shuttles will leave as frequently as possible. Shuttle transportation will also be available for return trips, he said.

About 1,000 people are expected Saturday from around the region, Johnson said. The dedication will start at 11 a.m., but the grounds will be open beginning at 8 a.m., he said.

The grounds and museum will also be open Sunday and Monday, Memorial Day, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Musical entertainment is planned for both days, and a worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

