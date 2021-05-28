SouthEast startup plan rewarded

A group that plans to host a “Shark Tank”-style pitch contest for fledgling entrepreneurs seeking investment made a successful pitch Thursday to the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board.

Project Activate SouthEast Fort Wayne wants to help those starting a business with financial, educational and other support to prime both their success and the revival of the city's south side.

A project spokeswoman, Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, pitched the competition, which will award up to $150,000 in what the program calls “wrap-around services” to one entrepreneur.

The winner must commit to locate the brick-and-mortar business on the southeast side for three years, she said.

The CIB, in a unanimous vote of the five members present, committed up to $250,000 over five years beginning in 2022. Any unused funds each year will carry over into the subsequent year, and the money must be used for real estate improvements, rehabilitation and renovation.

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne made the formal request and will act as fiscal agent for the funding.

Board members noted the money will need to go for things allowed it by statute – land, site improvements, infrastructure improvements and buildings and structures, not routine items such as equipment purchases or lease payments.

The board is allowed to fund capital improvements or economic development projects that benefit the community, promote employment opportunities and retain or expand businesses.

Tucker said 30 applications for the program have been received in its first week and a half, from news coverage alone. Social media and other exposure is in the works, she said.

Applicants will participate in training sessions before being narrowed to five who will make pitches. Only one pitch will win, but the others will have gained experience, and the program plans to be in touch with private, nontraditional and other investors who might fund a business not chosen for the award.

Even “losers” will win because they will become more knowledgeable and qualified in developing a business, said Bob Walters, board member.

Board President Jim Cook said the program is needed.

“Entrepreneurialism is something we need to develop in this community,” he said. “I commend you, Sharon. You've done a lot to develop this to this point today. This is a unique opportunity for this board. We've never done anything like this before.”

The board voted that Grand Wayne Convention Center will host the pitch competition.

Tucker said her “dream” is to create a group of entrepreneurs who will assist each other. She added that the winner will need to demonstrate “a strong capital stack,” or financial position, at the outset and stay in touch with the program.

“They don't get to say, 'Hey, thanks for the money,' and just walk away,” she said.

Board member Don Steininger, a longtime Fort Wayne developer, cautioned the businesses may not always succeed.

“We're not going to be batting a thousand, and we should not be discouraged,” he said. “But if do nothing, we won't have anything.”

In other business, the board:

• Heard that business is starting to rebound at Grand Wayne Convention Center. “A break-even month is just around the corner,” Executive Director Bart Shaw said, adding the facility has booked a record number of weddings – 23 – for upcoming months.

• Voted unanimously to increase salaries to $10 an hour for new hires and existing staff members who work in part-time or full-time engineering and part-time host positions. Like other employers, Grand Wayne has been having difficulty finding people for jobs, Shaw said. The increase had been planned, but the pandemic altered plans, he said.

• Announced that mask-wearing will be optional beginning next week for Grand Wayne employees except while working in public-facing positions. Masks also will be optional for those attending events.

• Began discussing if the board needs a policy to set a certain amount of money in reserve so that future pledged obligations can be met. No resolution was advanced or voted on.

• Learned the Grand Wayne's chiller emergency replacement project is on schedule and may come in under budget.

