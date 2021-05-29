Replica of Vietnam wall to be unveiled

The sponsors of today's dedication of a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum are urging attendees not to come directly to the site on O'Day Road.

The access road is narrow, and the site has limited parking, Eric Johnson, second vice commander, said Friday. On-site parking is being reserved for those who need to use a wheelchair to get around, he said.

Free parking and shuttle transportation from the BAE Systems parking lot across Kroemer Road from Sweetwater Sound have been arranged, Johnson said. The shuttles also will be handicapped-accessible.

The ride takes about five minutes, and the shuttles will leave as frequently as possible, Johnson said. Shuttle transportation also will be available for return trips, he said.

About 1,000 people are expected today from around the region, Johnson said. The dedication will start at 11 a.m., but the grounds will be open and shuttles will start running at 8 a.m., he said.

The grounds also will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Memorial Day. Musical entertainment is planned for today and Sunday afternoon, and a worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Shuttles will be available beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday but not on Monday.

Today's dedication will include an F-100 fighter plane flyover at 11 a.m., a 21-gun salute, bagpipers playing “Amazing Grace,” and several speakers involved in the wall project. Two Vietnam-era helicopters will be on-site and one is offering rides for a $100 donation.

Food and nonalcoholic beverages will be available, with proceeds donated to the shrine and museum.

“We think many people will be coming from out of town,” Johnson said. “The word has really gotten out.”

The replica wall is 80% of the size of the memorial in Washington, D.C., and consists of 70 aluminum panels inscribed with the names of 58,320 service members who died or went missing in the Vietnam War, including 79 from Allen County.

Although several walls of this type exist, there isn't any within a 250-mile radius, Johnson said. Veterans groups say the replica walls serve a purpose because vets who served in Vietnam have gotten older, and it is more difficult for them to travel to Washington to see the original wall.

More information aboutthe shrine at 2122 O'Day Road is at honoringforever.org or by calling 260-267-5022.

Today's ceremony will be livestreamed at Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum on Facebook.

