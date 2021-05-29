ACPL waiving fees, fines for young patrons

Patrons of the Allen County Public Library system younger than 18 who owe money for fines or fees will have their debt wiped clean beginning Thursday.

The Fresh Start initiative, passed this week by the library's board of trustees, will affect about 5,200 young people who otherwise would not be able to check out books or other library materials.

The library is putting the initiative in place now so students will have access to library materials before summer vacation and can participate in this year's Summer Learning Program, officials said in a news release.

Collectively, the library is owed about $300,000 in overdue fines and fees for lost or damaged materials, board members were told.

Officials said forgiving the money doesn't result in a loss of income, because it is likely money that might never be paid. The main result is denying young people library services they need. The library does not turn over unpaid debts incurred by minors to bill collectors.

Officials stressed the program is a one-time offer – it does not permanently change the status of young people's cards to fine-free.

Young patrons will not need to do anything to participate – blocks on existing cards will simply be removed. No new card will be required.

Susan Baier, the library's executive director, said at least several times a week librarians at checkout desks have the unpleasant task of telling a young patron that his or her library card has been blocked and can't be used to check out a book or other item.

“I think there will be a lot of happy children's librarians,” she said upon the board's passage of the new initiative.

Baier, who joined the library staff in February, had helped orchestrate a fine-free policy in a previous job. But board members said that is not in the works locally at this time.

Also this week, the board voted to stop requiring masks for patrons, although those not vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue mask-wearing. Decisions about masks for employees have been left to library management and will remain in place for the time being.

