Dog's death prompts plea to City Council

A Fort Wayne woman had an emotional plea for City Council – put something in place so “this never happens to anyone's pet again.”

Tina Godby said her 2-year-old dog Sadie was euthanized unexpectedly after an incident at her Berkshire Lane home May 17.

Three of Godby's six dogs had gotten into a fight at the home that killed her shih tzu Molly. Godby and her husband weren't home at the time, so they called 911 to have a Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control officer help the family member who was at the house break up the fight.

By the time the officer got there, the dogs were no longer fighting, she said, but the animal control officer insisted on taking her American bulldog, Sadie, who was the aggressor in the fight. Godby said the officer agreed with her that she did not have to surrender the dog to him because the incident happened on private property.

During a phone interview, Godby said she told the animal control officer to take Sadie, and she said she was under the impression that Sadie would be held under a 10-day quarantine. Godby had found a home for Sadie without any other dogs, but Godby was told Sadie was dead when she called the next morning to pick her up.

“They euthanized her immediately,” Godby told City Council on Tuesday.

Godby was under the impression she could sort things out with her four remaining dogs once she and her husband got home from Kokomo, and then they would decide what to do about Sadie. With the animal control officer, the couple had discussed the possibility of having Sadie euthanized, but Godby said they told the officer multiple times that if they were going to do that, they would take Sadie to their veterinarian's office.

Animal Care & Control reports a different story, saying Godby had given verbal permission over the phone to surrender and euthanize Sadie.

Typically, there is a form owners sign to surrender their pets and have them euthanized. However, Holly Pasquinelli, the department's community relations and education specialist, said it is common practice to take verbal consent instead after violent incidents when the owners are out of town, and no protocols were broken in this incident.

The Journal Gazette used a public records request to obtain documentation and recorded phone calls about the incident. But the initial call between the animal control officer and the Godbys was not recorded because the call was taken by the officer's work phone instead of an office phone.

During a call with Director Amy Jo Sites, Godby said: “We did say he could take her, and we did say we were going to euthanize her, so I don't want you to think I'm trying to backpedal here. That is not what's happening.”

Godby later clarified that she only intended to have Sadie euthanized by taking her to her veterinarian's office and that she would have never sent Sadie with the officer if Godby knew she would be euthanized that night. Later in the call, Sites explained the officer should have explained the two options to her – one of which is a 10-day quarantine before any action is taken – but he did not do that and appeared to be working off the Godbys' first intention.

In that call, Godby said she would take responsibility for that part of the interaction, but she said the options were never explained to her. At the City Council meeting, Godby said she didn't know what it would take, but she wanted to make sure this never happens to anyone else, suggesting that a form be signed authorizing euthanasia – even if the owners are out of town.

Godby encountered more problems when she went to pick up Sadie's body for cremation. Godby was told Sadie wasn't intact, so the manager made her promise not to open the bag.

She didn't understand what that meant in the moment until she reached into the bag and couldn't find Sadie's head to pet. The dog's head had been removed to send to Indianapolis for rabies testing – standard procedure when the department euthanizes an animal.

Sites first told Godby the head could not be retrieved, but after looking into it, Sites found someone at the Indianapolis lab who happened to be driving to Fort Wayne and could drop it off at Godby's veterinarian's office. Godby said she was happy to at least be able to cremate Sadie's whole body instead of just some of her remains.

“It was horrible and something needs to be done about it,” Godby told City Council. “There needs to be something in place so this never happens to anyone's pet again.”

