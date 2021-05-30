Area Vietnam vet praised for role in head study

An Allen County native’s name has been engraved on Panel 36E, Line 86 of the national Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Andrew Jean Smith, born in Leo, was only in Vietnam a few months before he suffered a severe head wound during the Tet Offensive in February 1968, his wife, Gwen Smith, said in an interview this month. Smith survived and lived another 51 years.

Smith served with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade. As the couple began to work on Smith’s final arrangements in 2018, Gwen said they were notified that Smith had earned medals but never received them. A medal ceremony was arranged and held in October 2018.

In all, Gwen said Smith received a Purple Heart; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze service stars; Bronze Star with V Device; Valorous Unit Emblem; Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Honor Medal, first class unit citation; Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit with Palm; and Combat Infantry Badge.

Smith died in May 2019 at the age of 74 and his ashes were interred at Arlington National Cemetery on his birthday and the National Day of Prayer last year. Because of the pandemic, it was an intimate ceremony with family and close friends, Gwen said.

“There were no other services that day at Arlington,” she said. “I’m very grateful that his service was able to go on; they did an absolutely wonderful job. It felt like the world paused for a moment to remember and honor Andy.”

An autopsy found Smith’s death was caused, in part, by the wounds he sustained in combat, Gwen said, justifying his inclusion on the memorial wall. His name joins 746 other soldiers from the 199th Light Infantry Brigade who were killed in Vietnam.

Smith was one of more than 1,000 Vietnam War veterans who participated in the William F. Caveness Vietnam Head Injury Study. The program was borne out of the interest Caveness, then a researcher at the National Institutes of Health, had in epilepsy.

The study also focused on movement, cognition and social functions, and other brain functions and neurological conditions, said Dr. Jordan Grafman, director of brain injury research and chief of the cognitive neuroscience lab at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago. Grafman, who was a captain in the Air Force, was the neuropsychiatrist on the Vietnam Head Injury Study team.

“It was an unusual opportunity to study penetrating brain injuries,” he said, noting that most people die after suffering those kinds of wounds.

The study spanned nearly 50 years, Grafman said. As of August 2019, data from the Vietnam Head Injury Study was being used to “identify the neural underpinnings of everyday behaviors,” the Shirley Ryan AbiltyLab website states.

The program’s work also helped the military and the Veterans Administration establish permanent medical units for traumatic brain injuries, Grafman said.

Smith was never hesitant to participate, Gwen said.

“Andy never complained,” she said. “I think he was honored, and to him, it was just one of those things that we did. I don’t know if I could have done it.”

Gwen said some of her favorite memories with her husband came while they were traveling – something that hadn’t always come easily to him. He’d always been prone to homesickness, she said.

But, Gwen said, one Thanksgiving, something changed. Smith began to enjoy traveling.

“He never got homesick again. Not only that, he was a wonderful traveler,” she said. “He just embraced life. I was incredulous at that change in his attitude.”

One moment at Disney World sticks out, Gwen said.

“There was a woman who had cerebral palsy walking nearby and Andy told me, ‘That woman has such courage,’” she said. “I love that he always seemed to kind of reach out to folks that were struggling. I think he was aware of his own issues, but he just had tremendous compassion.”

Gwen’s role is also worth highlighting, Grafman said.

“Gwen became (Smith’s) guide and mediator, not just his spouse,” he said, adding that she was also able to provide him with protection from the world when necessary.

She was also invaluable to the Vietnam Head Injury Study because she was the person best positioned to provide the team updates on her husband’s day-to-day progress.

Like all of the other veterans who participated in the Vietnam Head Injury Study, Smith showed dedication and gave his best effort during each weeklong battery of tests, Grafman said.

“I feel lucky and grateful for all of the guys who contributed to these studies,” he said.