Fire chief pushes for diversity in department

Before George Floyd's name became a social media hashtag, Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey was concerned about race – specifically the lack of diversity in the department he leads.

Lahey said he initiated recruiting strategy conversations several years ago with local leaders, including Garry Hamilton, who was police chief at the time, and Iric Headley, director of Fort Wayne United, an organization whose outreach programs have included an emphasis on young Black males.

Then came the spring of 2020 and the kind of civil unrest that on many days dominated discussion more than the COVID-19 pandemic.

Floyd's death at the hands of police, an encounter caught on video, sparked the most immediate, widespread outcry. But other incidents played into the tension. In February, Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery was chased and fatally gunned down by whites in a Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood. And there was the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, also Black, in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment in March by white police officers.

“When I saw our country being divided, I wondered whether our fire department would follow suit,” Lahey said in a telephone interview this month.

So he renewed sensitive conversations. One connection led Lahey to local STAR 88.3 radio personality Joshua Raines, who suggested his brother-in-law, Pascal Losambe, might be able to address some of the concerns. Losambe, based in Ohio, has a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Purdue University with a focus on cultural competence.

Lahey and others were impressed with Losambe after their first virtual meeting. So what began as plans for training within the fire department ballooned to the communitywide initiative called United Front, which officials launched last fall.

Lahey credits Headley with the vision to suggest and ensure the yearlong cultural awareness program had a wider audience, which now includes representatives from retail, manufacturing and other businesses, education, local government and criminal justice.

Yet Lahey knows change doesn't occur overnight.

When he was promoted to fire chief in 2014, the mayor asked Lahey what he wanted to improve about the department. One of his first priorities was racial and gender diversity. Lahey envisioned a department that closely reflected the city's demographics, even though he said first responders “will treat people, regardless of color, the same.”

Lahey has taken input from others on how to appeal to more people, promoting firefighting as an attractive career option that couples good pay and retirement benefits with the ability to serve the community.

But a firefighters' training class that begins in June with 18 people includes just one female and no racial minorities, the chief said. So recruiting diversity is still a challenge.

The fire department has 335 employees; the ideal number is about 350. The current staffing has 15 females – just under 5% – with five of them being Black. The group of 320 males includes 20 Blacks, eight Hispanics and five Asians, according to numbers Lahey provided last week.

Blacks represent about 15.1% of Fort Wayne's population of just over 270,400 that the U.S. Census Bureau reported last summer.

But even when there's diversity, inclusivity is important, Lahey said. And that goes beyond factors such as race and culture to include aspects such as diversity of thought.

So the fire chief believes the United Front cultural awareness and sensitivity training is helping. More than 8,000 participants – most of them listening virtually so far – hear Losambe use the words “shared humanity” in the monthly sessions.

“I don't know of anyone else, any municipality in the country doing this kind of work,” Lahey said. “I'm humbled to be part of such a large initiative that is having what I believe to be a positive impact on our community. ... It's not a silver bullet, but it's at least a first great step.”

