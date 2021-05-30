From letter writer to homebuyer

MonTe Stevenson's clients fell in love with the house listed for sale.

The property included a chicken coop – she had always wanted to raise chickens. And it had a gun range – he's a gun owner who enjoys target practice.

But the couple weren't the only ones making an offer above asking price, said Stevenson, an associate broker with Anthony Realtors in Fort Wayne.

“The reason why our offer won was my buyer wrote a letter to the sellers,” he said during a phone interview. “I recommended it. In this market, because it's so competitive, this is something that can sweeten the deal.”

Including a personal letter with an offer has become increasingly common locally, especially in the most competitive price ranges, said Lynn Reecer, with Encore Sotheby's International Realty.

But the National Association of Realtors warns the practice could run afoul of the Fair Housing Act.

An unforgettable offer

A heartfelt letter sealed the deal for Kaitlin and Vincent Frecker, who closed on their Yoder home in February.

The parents of two young children were smitten with the property when they saw it in January.

“We loved that it was kind of out on its own,” Kaitlin Frecker said, adding her husband grew up on a farm and wanted a home with more land than the typical housing addition lot size.

The Yoder home is 20 minutes from both sets of parents and not far from the couple's workplaces. She is a labor and delivery nurse at Parkview Whitley Hospital, and he is a manager at PB Sports, a paintball store.

At Stevenson's suggestion, Kaitlin Frecker typed a letter to the home's owners. She spent about 10 minutes on the note.

“I said, 'We've been looking for our forever home. We saw the chicken coop, and it seemed like a sign,'” she recalled. “'I saw our kids growing up here.'”

The Freckers, both 29, met the sellers at the February closing.

“The wife told us, it was between our offer and another offer, and the letter sealed the deal,” Kaitlin Frecker said. “She said they were going to go with the other offer, but she couldn't get the letter out of her head.”

Frecker couldn't remember how much they offered above asking price. Stevenson said he thinks it was $7,000 to $10,000 over list price. They didn't know whether it was the highest offer the sellers received.

Making a decision

Reecer has developed a routine for working with clients in what is considered a seller's market, the first time she can remember such a strong demand for houses when so few are listed for sale.

The northeast Indiana market's supply of homes for sale last month was only about two weeks, according to the Upstate Alliance of Realtors Multiple Listing Service, which covers Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells and Whitley counties. Experts say five months' to six months' supply of homes represents a healthy real estate market.

Reecer sets a date when offers will be reviewed – typically a few days after a house is put on the market. That gives numerous buyers an opportunity to tour the home and submit a bid.

After the period has passed, Reecer presents sellers a net sheet based on each offer, a form that shows how much the seller would receive from the sale. It also includes conditions, such as whether the offer is contingent on the buyers being approved for a mortgage loan or the house passing a home inspection.

“There's more than just the sales price” that factors into the sellers' decision, Reece said.

One aspect she won't weigh in on is letters received with offers. Reecer said she also wouldn't help a client write a letter to accompany an offer because of potential liability issues.

“If they want to do it, they can,” she said, adding that she can't stop a buyer from contacting a seller directly.

Word of warning

Stevenson, with Anthony Realtors, said some local buyers are creating videos or attaching a family photo to their letters submitted with offers. Such actions are even more problematic than letters.

The National Association of Realtors has warned real estate agents that they or their clients could be accused of discrimination, based on which offer is accepted.

The Fair Housing Act, part of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, prohibits discrimination in housing because of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or disability.

“Consider where a potential buyer writes to the seller that they can picture their children running down the stairs on Christmas morning for years to come in the house,” the association told members in October. “This statement not only reveals the buyer's familial status, but also their religion, both of which are protected characteristics under fair housing laws.”

The concern is that if the sellers are also Christian, for example, they might choose the above offer over another where the potential buyers' religion isn't obvious.

“Using protected characteristics as a basis to accept or reject an offer, as opposed to price or terms, would violate the Fair Housing Act,” the association said.

Real estate agents shouldn't help draft such letters or deliver them, the association said.

The Chicago-based professional group advised agents to educate clients about so-called love letters' potential pitfalls and that sellers should base decisions to accept or reject an offer based solely on objective criteria. The agent should document the criteria used in the decision.

Kaitlin Frecker doesn't know everything that went into the decision made by her home's former owners. And, in the end, she doesn't really care.

All she knows is her 3- and 1-year-olds are settling in nicely. So are the family's new chickens.

