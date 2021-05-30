Protesters back on Green for wedding

On the Allen County Courthouse Green on Saturday, the bride wore a flowing gown of deep red and a stone headpiece on her forehead; the groom, a robe of royal blue with faux fur trim and Beau Brummel ruffles on a white shirt.

“In the name of George Floyd,” said Gennah Pendleton who presided over the ceremony, “I pronounce you man and wife.”

The wedding was held one year after Erin Fogg and Josiah “Jo” Black Dees met at the Black Lives Matter protests. But it was unusual, not only for its impromptu feeling, but the drone someone spotted high up over the Anthony Wayne building and the black tent set up across the street on top of the police building at the Rousseau Centre.

“If they're going to be watching us all the time, we might as well make it interesting and give them something to talk about,” Dees said.

The wedding was a spiritual one, Pendleton said. It was held at the same hour the couple and their friends, many who attended the protests a year ago, gathered for the First Annual Protection & Recommitment to Racial Justice Ceremony.

At 7 p.m., a vigil was planned for the “broken window,” a reference to a courthouse window broken during the first day of the protests, but it was unclear who did the breaking.

There were no prayers or orations Saturday, just good wishes from about 40 people, including family, and light refreshments – bottled water and deli sandwiches. Outdoor games and chalk were available and people were encouraged to create posters. Some drivers honked as they drove by as guests raised their fists in remembrance of their shared experience and the death of Floyd.

Saturday was sunny, but that was about all that was in common with the same day a year ago when pepper spray and tear gas filled the streets and officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana State Police and the Allen County Sheriff's Department faced off with protesters.

Balin Brake, who lost his eye a year ago after he was hit with a tear gas canister during a demonstration, came to the Fogg-Dees wedding.

“I saw the post and I came to support,” said Brake, who is part of the federal lawsuit against the city that originated with the American Civil Liberties Union.

Brake said he had hoped to see change over the past year, but wasn't aware of much change since the U.S. and the world erupted into protests over the death of Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck more than nine minutes.

“I'm not seeing accountability or the city own up to anything that has happened,” Brake said.

Some change did appear to occur Saturday. Over the two hours the wedding and event took place, guests constantly looked up at the black tent and overhead for drones.

“As any bride would be, I'm thrilled to see our wedding photographers set up well ahead of schedule,” Fogg joked on her Facebook page.

But at the end, there was a bit of camaraderie between police and those on the green.

“They started to tear down like immediately after we decided to tear down & waved very friendly,” Fogg wrote on her Facebook page. “So I waved and yelled thank you and they yelled 'you're welcome! Best Wishes'. So I guess things have changed in a year.”

