Vets honored at replica of Vietnam Wall

Steve and Paula Burke of Fort Wayne said they had been watching the progress of the permanent Vietnam Wall at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum on O'Day Road.

The Burkes have been to the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C. The local wall that drew a crowd Saturday is an 80% replica of the original.

Steve Burke said it's nice to honor some of his friends who did not make it back from Vietnam with him during the war without going far from home. Paula Burke said she is thankful the Vietnam veterans are getting the respect now that they deserved when they returned from the war.

“In fact, he was told on the airplane coming home that they needed to go to the restroom and change into civilian clothes because they couldn't wear their uniforms in the airport because people were spitting on them and that kind of stuff,” she said. “They were very disrespected.”

The Burkes were two of hundreds of people who flocked to the local Vietnam Wall on Saturday.

Visitors have been directed to park in the BAE Systems parking lot across the street from Sweetwater Sound on U.S. 30 to visit the wall, despite it being located 4 miles away at 2122 O'Day Road.

Many people, especially those attending around the time of the dedication, waited in line more than an hour to be taken to the site on a shuttle bus or van. The crowds included veterans as well as parents teaching their children about the historical significance.

Pat Frazier of the museum said the Memorial Day weekend event is the perfect opportunity to honor all veterans, despite the wall focusing on Vietnam veterans.

“We are Americans, and this is what real Americans are like,” he said. “We are together.”

Mark Hagerman, chairman emeritus of Hagerman Group, pointed out during his speech that everyone attending the dedication had one thing in common – the desire to honor those who have given such a sacrifice for their country.

Other speakers included some of the people responsible for the wall being completed: Doug McKibben, president and CEO of Glenbrook Automotive Group; Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters; and Urban Ley, superintendent of Crosby Excavating. Angi Newkirk sang the National Anthem, Chaplin Marc Tjaden led the prayer, and bagpipers from the Mizpah Shrine played “Amazing Grace.”

The solid concrete wall, with anodized aluminum panels on its face, is 360 feet long and 8 feet high at its tallest point. The wall features 58,320 names of veterans who died or went missing during the war. People filled the 8-foot-wide concrete sidewalk, searching the panels for names of their loved ones.

The festivities continue today. There are two Vietnam Huey UH-1H helicopters at the memorial site, one of which is giving rides for a $100 donation to the American Huey History Museum in Peru. Todd Allen Herendeen will be performing live music from 3 to 6 p.m.

The museum will also be open Monday.

dfilchak@jg.net