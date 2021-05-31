4 counties in region exceed 40% fully vaccinated

The fully vaccinated population has surpassed 40% in four northeast Indiana counties, according to state data Sunday.

Allen and Huntington counties led the 11-county region at 42.6% while Steuben and Whitley counties were at 40.9% and 40.1%, respectively.

Rates for the remaining counties ranged from 36.5% to 31.7% except for LaGrange County, where 21.5% of residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The statewide rate was 43.2%.

People as young as 12 can get vaccinated, although those younger than 18 are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

Go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to find a vaccination clinic. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most places, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

In Allen County, the number of new COVID-19 cases remained in the teens for the second consecutive day, 17. This brought the total of known cases to 41,554. Deaths remained at 683.

The state, meanwhile, reported five new coronavirus deaths, bringing the toll to 13,203.

To date, 743,696 Hoosiers are known to have had the coronavirus. This includes 360 cases reported Sunday. The state dashboard won't be updated today in observance of Memorial Day.

