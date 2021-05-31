Local Sikhs build ties 1 turban at a time at fest

People at Promenade Park waited Sunday for members of the Sikh community to wrap fabric in vibrant colors – including red, orange, pink and blue – around their heads to form turbans.

This sharing of culture was part of Allen County's first Sikh Turban Fest, a three-hour event presented by Indiana Sikh Outreach Mission.

Its goal was simple: raise awareness about the Sikh identity, which people often misidentify, said Jesse Singh, the organization's founder.

The Sikh Coalition estimates 500,000 of the 25 million Sikhs worldwide live in the United States. It attributes xenophobic violence against American Sikhs to Americans' lack of cultural and religious literacy coupled with Sikhs' distinct visible identity, which includes the turban and unshorn hair.

Sunday was about extending the Sikhs' friendship, Singh said.

“We are people same as you,” he said, addressing a crowd of more than 50 people at the downtown park. “We are living the American dream.”

The festival appealed to attendee Dora Boyd because she likes to support community events and meet different people, she said.

She enjoyed learning about the Sikh culture, including the turban. A turquoise turban concealed her dark locks, and she expects she will need guidance to re-tie the cloth once it's removed. “I'm going to get on YouTube,” Boyd said.

Meir Bargeron, rabbi of Congregation Achduth Vesholom, attended the festival with his husband, who received an orange turban. He applauded Singh for his community outreach, which has included serving meals and providing warm clothing to the homeless.

It's good to showcase the city's religious diversity, said Bargeron, who understands the importance of minority groups building connections with neighbors. The Jewish leader said Singh's ability to unite people to learn about Sikh culture was impressive.

“I just wanted to be a part of it,” Bargeron said.

As did non-local Sikhs.

Harpreet Singh, 14, traveled to the festival from Greenwood because he and his family take advantage of any opportunity to represent their religion, he said. The teen also participated in a demonstration of gatka, a traditional form of Sikh martial arts.

“We are peaceful people,” said the teen's uncle Gurdeep Singh. “We believe in humanity.”

