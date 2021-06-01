10 new cases Allen's least in 13 months

The number of new COVID-19 cases fell Monday to a low Allen County hasn't seen for more than a year.

The Allen County Department of Health added only 10 diagnoses to the tally for a total of 41,564 known cases.

The county's death toll remained at 683.

Local health officials last reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on April 25, 2020. At that time, 426 residents were known to have had the coronavirus and only 36 people had died from the disease.

Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County health commissioner, said last week the county's recent low numbers of new cases and deaths show “we are at a much better place than we were a year ago.” Allen County has logged fewer than 50 new daily cases since May 21. The last increase of 100 was May 2.

Sutter last week attributed the progress to vaccinations. More than 42% of the county's eligible population is fully vaccinated, according to state data as of Sunday.

People as young as 12 can get vaccinated, although those younger than 18 are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine. Go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to find a clinic.

The state didn't update its vaccination or coronavirus dashboards Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday.

As of Sunday, there were 743,696 COVID-19 cases and 13,203 deaths statewide. Indiana health officials also reported 2,512,956 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated.

