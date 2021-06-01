Day of honor, remembrance

Carrie Mikaloff stood in her yard along Parnell Avenue on Monday morning and assured her young daughters the bleeps coming from police cars were harmless.

“That's to get your attention,” Mikaloff said as the Memorial Day parade began under an overcast sky.

Scores of spectators – including families, couples and veterans – lined much of the more than 1-mile parade route, which began near North Side High School and ended at Memorial Coliseum.

With temperatures in the low 60s, the spectacle kicked off about 11 a.m. after the introduction of grand marshal Ed Placencia, a Vietnam army veteran, and a performance of the national anthem by Cydney Bridges, the reigning Miss Fort Wayne.

A parade participant toward the front promptly reminded the crowds how they should behave.

“That's right, keep waving,” a man said in a serious tone over an Indiana State Police vehicle's loudspeaker. “Happy Memorial Day.”

People crowded sidewalks with lawn chairs, strollers and wagons – something Mikaloff has never needed to do. She grew up watching the event from the same Parnell Avenue home, which has been in her family since 1940, she said, adding the tradition often included extended family and cookouts.

Now, Mikaloff's daughters, Sylvia, 8, and Emmeline, 3, look forward to collecting candy tossed by parade participants.

“That's their favorite part,” Mikaloff said. “That and the horses.”

Nearby, Jennifer Paine said her family was squeezing in the parade between baseball games. Her son Jack, 9, helped his Huntertown Lions team win an 8 a.m. game by catching three fly balls in left field, she said. The championship game was scheduled for the afternoon.

Along with watching for her father drive by with the Fort Wayne Corvette Club, Paine said she looked forward to seeing the marching bands.

“The kids come for the candy,” Paine said.

Although the parade featured entries designed to delight, such as the Mizpah Shrine Circus clowns, it also showcased the purpose of the holiday – to remember those who died in service to the country. One woman instructed her children to stand as horses pulling a flag-draped coffin came into view.

Many spectators also thanked veterans as they passed, and children held signs thanking veterans for their service.

A 10-minute ceremony immediately followed the parade at Memorial Coliseum's Veterans Plaza, where wreaths were placed and taps was played.

“Today, we honor the memory of our brothers- and sisters-in-arms,” said Arnym Pedraza of the Allen County Council of Veterans. “Let us pledge that their lives, their sacrifices, their valor shall be justified and remembered for as long as God gives life to this nation.”

