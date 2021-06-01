Expansion at White's to benefit teens, girls

Expansions are underway for two faith-based programs at White's Residential and Family Services in Wabash.

White's is a juvenile placement facility designed to help teenagers ages 14 to 18 in their mental and spiritual health.

Growing Teens for Life provides educational and vocational opportunities for teens enrolled in the residential treatment program. White's Wabash campus is the latest training site for Conexus Indiana's Catapult, a 160-hour workforce training module being added in July.

Also on the property is Compass Rose Academy for teen girls, where investments will add to the home atmosphere.

Those two projects together total more than $8 million.

Shane Whybrew, the director of donor stewardship at White's, described the new partnership with Conexus as the cornerstone for the vocational training.

Results from other Catapult training sites include more than 3,500 graduates across the state, according to the Conexus website.

“It will open the eyes of our students,” Whybrew said. “All of them will need to be prepared to enter the workforce.”

Before the expansions, which have been eight years in the making, Whybrew said it all started with a greenhouse.

Nate Mendill, a probation officer with the Allen County Juvenile Center, recalled a teen who worked in the greenhouse and gained more self-confidence as he advanced in the program.

“He could see a plant he was watering daily, and taking care of, have life,” Mendill said.

The teen has since transitioned back into the community and is still working with his hands landscaping, Mendill said.

Compass Rose Academy is going through what Executive Director Mike Haarer described as a campus “re-launch.” The academy is associated with White's, but Compass Rose is a separate program focused on helping teen girls.

“Compass Rose is specifically for that student who is dealing with depression, anxiety, attachment and trauma,” explained Haarer, who has been working at the facility for 17 years.

The housing has been a dormitory setting shared with teens at White's since the 2012 launch of the academy, but girls at Compass Rose will have their own space designed to feel more like a home, described by Haarer as sunny and spacious.

Fort Wayne contractor Michael Kinder & Sons is leading the design team for the academy.

Haarer said it is common for the girls to have a history of being in and out of treatment centers. When the teen is no longer able to function independently in an outpatient setting, Compass Rose Academy is an option.

“What makes us really unique is our clinical program in a real Christian environment,” said Haarer, adding girls come from all over the country to be admitted to Compass Rose Academy.

Admission is limited. A coordinator takes families through the process, which involves an in-depth evaluation of teens' clinical records to determine if they really need a long-term residential level of care.

Abby Smith was at Compass Rose for 21 months, longer than the average yearlong stay. Her mom, Jane Smith, described her as quirky with a creative soul, and the faith-based program stuck out to her Christian family when looking for assistance.

When Smith started at the academy in September 2018, a phase system was used to track her progress. She was still in the second phase by the end of the first year. After the academy worked with the family to set boundaries, she was motivated to improve her mental health and propelled through all five phases within the next year.

Teens accepted at Compass Rose have frequent contact with their families. There is virtual family therapy on a weekly basis as well as what Haarer described as “quarterly intensive parent weekends” designed for family units to grow closer to each other and to other parents.

The Smith family lived in Saudi Arabia while their daughter was at Compass Rose, so the parents would travel by plane 30 hours for a four-day weekend at the academy. They would wake up at 3 a.m. for the weekly phone calls to check in on their daughter.

“You have to be all in,” Jane Smith said.

After graduating from Compass Rose Academy in July 2020, her 18-year-old daughter is heading into her senior year of high school in Florida and working on her mental health, Jane Smith said.

“We were very broken,” Jane Smith said. “It really helped us learn how to communicate with each other and how to set good boundaries.”

Families can fill out an application online for care from White's Residential and Family Services.