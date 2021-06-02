Fort Wayne/Allen County

ProFed e-recycling event set June 19

ProFed Credit Union's main branch is hosting another electronic recycling event for the community from 9 a.m. to noon June 19.

The credit union's main branch at 1710 St. Joe River Drive will accept old electronics, phones, power and network cables, computers, keyboards, printers, stereos, TVs, blenders and hair dryers. The event is free for residents. Business drop-offs and early/late drop-offs are not permitted. Batteries, light bulbs and hazardous materials will not be accepted.

ProFed has partnered with OmniSource to safely recycle electronics and remove personal information from all collected items.

Since the start of eRecycle events in 2019, ProFed has helped recycle more than 52,000 pounds of electronics and eliminate more than 4,000 pounds of lead from being wrongly disposed of.

Also, the credit union announced that, new this year, the business will be a drop-off location for Community Harvest Food Bank during the event. Only non-perishable items will be accepted.

Parkview Field concourse open

For the first time since March 2020, Parkview Field's gates are open to the public again during business hours on a daily basis.

Parkview Field's re-opening coincides with the ballpark's capacity increasing for TinCaps games and hosting more special events.

In addition to being open for walkers, runners or guests visiting the ballpark, Parkview Field's outfield concourse also contains Robert E. Meyers Park, where the splash pads have been turned on. Also, Parkview Field's administrative office and The Orchard Team Store have returned to regular hours.

Parkview Field is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday. Gates close three hours before TinCaps games.

– Journal Gazette