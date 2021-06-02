Council backs security upgrade

Fort Wayne and Allen County governments and City Utilities will soon receive a software update to improve cybersecurity.

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve four ordinances related to the upgrade that are not to exceed $588,768. Joe Welch, City Utilities chief information officer, said the upgrades for the city, county and utility are being done at once since all share infrastructure.

The council members were briefed on the updates in private before the meeting because some of the information is sensitive and confidential. Some of the council members shared concerns about ensuring all of the data will remain safe, and Welch tried to reassure them.

“Cybersecurity is always and has been for some time a central focus, but as the attackers are sent in, the threat landscape is ever evolving, and the tactics are evolving,” Welch said. “We have to evolve as well, and this does that.”

The four ordinances are with KSM Consulting. Russ Jehl, R-2nd, asked if the company can diversify vendors so local government isn't too dependent on one vendor. Welch said the company is able to diversify through data storage and cloud services.

Jack Haley, the city's chief information technology officer, said the city has been offered insurance for cybersecurity in the past and will likely look into it as it seems like “more and more of a good idea,” which answered a question posed by Paul Ensley, R-1st.

Ensley also brought up whitehacking, the practice of local officials trying to find ways to “hack” the city, county and utility so they can report vulnerabilities to the vendor. Haley said that has been a common practice of local government and will continue to do so. Welch said the staff also conduct tabletop exercises to prepare for a cybersecurity incident.

When Michelle Chambers, D-at large, asked about using American Rescue Plan pandemic relief funds, Haley said the city is looking into outside professional help to determine how the funding can be used.

In other business, the council unanimously approved an ordinance for the roof replacement project at the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department's Community Center at 233 W. Main St.

The $404,600 project includes the roof and skylights over the main lobby, the upstairs classrooms and the back storage area.

