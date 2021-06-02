Local ZIP code tops 'herd' mark

One ZIP code in Allen County has surpassed the 70% mark for full vaccination often cited as herd immunity, and two others are close behind, according to Indiana State Department of Health statistics.

Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community becomes immune to a disease through prior infection or vaccination, making spread from person to person less likely.

That has already happened in far southwestern Allen County's 46814 ZIP code. It has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents – 77.5% of ages 12 and older.

ZIP code 46845, which is west of Leo-Cedarville, has 67.3% of those eligible fully vaccinated, while 46748, west and north of Huntertown, has 65.9%.

Meanwhile, even as new cases of COVID-19 dwindle in northeast Indiana, Allen County is inching toward having half its eligible residents age 12 and up having had at least one shot – 45.7% as of Tuesday.

The county also has 42.7% of those eligible fully vaccinated by having had both shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Allen County is just under the 43.3% fully vaccinated mark for the state.

The ZIP codes with the lowest fully vaccinated percentage, 21.5%, are 46803 in central Fort Wayne and in 46741 in the Grabill area.

However, some ZIP codes in south and southeast Fort Wayne have first-dose rates rising to above 30% after initiatives were made last week to reach people in targeted under-vaccinated neighborhoods.

In one, 46816, the first-dose rate is now 37.8%. In 46806, the first-dose rate is 30.3%, while 46803 still lags at 25.4%.

Having one dose of a two-dose vaccine is believed by health experts to confer some protection against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the 11-county northeast Indiana region reported only 45 new cases of the disease. But the Allen County Health Department's clinic at Memorial Coliseum isn't settling just yet.

The clinic will remain up and running through June 17, Mindy Waldron, the department's deputy administrator, said Tuesday.

Appointments can be made by calling 211, but walk-ins are accepted. Walk-in hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays.

After June 17, vaccine shots will be given at the health department's medical annex at 4813 New Haven Ave., Waldron said.

Other efforts are being made to make sure those newly eligible to be vaccinated do so.

Starting Tuesday, vaccinations with Pfizer shots, approved for those as young as 12, began at the nonprofit Super Shot clinic at 1515 Hobson Road.

The clinic's hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Appointments can be made by calling 260-424-7468 or checking SuperShot.org.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is (for children and teens) ... the best way back to doing normal activities like sports and summer camps safely,” said Connie Heflin, Super Shot executive director.

No matter where they are given, COVID-19 vaccines are free. Super Shot also provides other vaccinations, such as those required for school, and asks for insurance information if available, the agency said in a news release.

One insurer, CareSource, has begun an initiative to raise the number of people who follow through and get their second Pfizer or Moderna shots.

The nonprofit insurer is offering its Indiana subscribers on Medicaid $20 in the form of a credit on their over-the-counter card. The reward also will go to those who get the Johnson & Johnson single shot.

More information about the offer is at 844-607-2829 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

With 134,426 fully vaccinated residents, Allen County has moved into fourth place among Indiana counties, behind only Marion, Hamilton and Lake counties, in its number of fully vaccinated people.

On Tuesday, Allen County reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths, bringing the totals to 41,588 cases and 683 deaths.

Indiana reported 370 new cases and eight new deaths, bringing statewide totals to 744,213 cases and 13,211 confirmed deaths, plus 417 deaths based on symptoms in patients without a positive test.

In northeast Indiana counties other than Allen, new cases were all in single digits.

Wabash County reported five new cases, Kosciusko County reported four and Steuben and Whitley counties reported three each.

Adams, DeKalb and Huntington counties reported two new cases each, while LaGrange and Noble counties reported a single case each. Wells County had no new cases.

No new deaths were reported in any of those counties.

