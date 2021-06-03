4 developments eyed for Aboite

Southwest Allen County's Aboite Township continues to be a magnet for new housing.

The township, including an area along Bass Road, has four new proposals for residential projects submitted to the Allen County Plan Commission for public hearings in July.

North Eastern Development Corp., Fort Wayne, has proposed the largest development – 165 single-family residential lots in the 13800 to 14400 blocks of Bass Road.

Called Esperanza, the development will stand on the south side of Bass north of the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks. The homes will be west of Noyer Road and east of South West County Line Road.

The 109 acres contains four existing wetlands and plans call for five detention areas. The developer requests rezoning from agricultural to single-family residential and approval of a primary development plan.

Nearby, in the 13200 block on the south side of Bass Road, The Coves of Arthur Heights is proposed to add 30 units of townhouse-style housing.

Arthur Heights LLC, Fort Wayne, represented by Mark Heller, seeks rezoning of 4.095 acres from single-family residential to multiple-family residential.

The units are arranged in four-, six- and eight-unit blocks on land bordered to the south by Norfolk Southern, to the west by Noyer Road and to the east by West Hamilton Road.

The 3800 block of Southwest County Line Road is the address for a proposal to extend Heron Preserve from OTK LLC, Fort Wayne, represented by Jeff Thomas.

Heron Preserve is one of the most upscale subdivisions in the Fort Wayne area, with residential properties valued at upward of $600,000, according to multiple real estate sites online.

The developer seeks rezoning to single-family residential for 17 lots on 29.6 acres and approval of a primary plat, or street and lot layout. The development's main entrance would be on Heron Lake Crossing accessed through Heron Preserve.

Roads are proposed to be private, and no sidewalks are contemplated as a result.

West Hamilton Hamlet is the name of a duplex development at 220 W. Hamilton Road proposed by JRM Realty LLC/Jim Mutton, Fort Wayne. The location is south of Bass Road and east of West Hamilton Road.

The developer seeks a rezoning from single-family residential to two-family residential to allow for six duplexes, which are designed to have each building owned by the same person.

The lots are on 2.78 acres. Access is by a shared drive for six of the lots. The Noyer Drain is the southern border of the property, and there is an existing single-family home and detached garage on one of the lots.

Documents filed about the developments do not include expected costs for the housing.

The proposals are scheduled for a public hearing at 1 p.m. July 15 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

