Local police making progress on reform efforts

Fort Wayne police are hiring social workers, undergoing inclusion and diversity training and trying to hire more people of color in response to a committee's recommendations following last year's downtown protests.

Mayor Tom Henry, Police Chief Steve Reed and City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, presented police department responses to parts of the Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice's report. The commission was led by Chambers and Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Club President and CEO Joe Jordan.

Henry said he wanted to give the community a formal update since it has been a little over a year since protests and demonstrations began May 29, 2020, following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. Henry said it's important for dialogue to continue, but it is also time to move forward.

The commission's recommendations were broken up into three focus areas – race relations, communication and departmental transparency.

When it comes to departmental transparency, two items were left up to the Board of Public Safety, which are to support the expansion of the board from three to five civilian members and to ensure that information from the board is accessible to and searchable by the general public. While the police department doesn't appoint board members, Henry does, and John Perlich, Henry's spokesman, later said that Henry is expected to appoint two more members to the board soon.

The first recommendation released in Wednesday's report is to have conversations about reconciliation and acknowledgment between police and the community with the use of a facilitator. The police department responded it will address the topic through Fort Wayne UNITED, but only when there isn't pending litigation. Multiple cases were filed against the city and police last year. Fort Wayne UNITED is designed to fill the need for better opportunities and youth advocacy with a focus on Black men and boys.

Reed talked about some of the efforts the police department has already started, including the hiring process for two social workers, which was made possible by a grant. Victim Assistance is also a resource that has been overlooked in the past, according to the report.

Some officers are already wearing body cameras. Reed said the department will eventually have 320 body-worn cameras, but the cameras are being outfitted in phases. By the end of the year, Reed expects at least 100 officers to be using the cameras that the commission called “integral to trust with the citizens.”

All police staff are going through diversity and inclusion training through Police One, and all officers have gone through at least a two-hour presentation of procedural justice. The department has also incorporated Dare to Lead leadership training, which is meant to help with better interpersonal communication skills and difficult conversations.

The department has also started a recruiting team of six main recruiters and six alternates, along with the help of newly purchased Interview Now software. It has also entered the 30x30 Initiative, which is meant to improve the number of women in policing and in command positions. The department is also hoping to offer an increase in basic recruit pay to become more competitive.

The report states that the department has also been working with various groups in the community to increase the number of people of color who are interested in becoming police officers. The full report can be found at bit.ly/2SVIrXe.

Chambers said she is excited about the police department's responses, and she thinks all the recommendations can and should be implemented so the city doesn't have more incidents such as the ones during the civil unrest a year ago.

“We did a lot in a year, but we will continue to work with the chief directly,” she said, adding the commission will follow up with the department about implementation in 90 days.

Henry said he has been impressed by the proactive nature of people in the community to address diversity and racial injustice.

“We're a strong and resilient city. I'm encouraged with where we are headed,” Henry said. “Our best days are ahead of us.”

